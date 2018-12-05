Roob Knows: Week 14 QB rankings originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Russell Wilson, who turned 30 on Thursday, debuts at No. 3 on the 30-and-older list. With Wilson now on this list and Tom Brady jumping back on, Matt Ryan drops a spot, and Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers drop off entirely.

Top 5 QBs 30 and older

1. Drew Brees, Saints

Even a rare poor game by Brees and the Saints in Dallas isn't enough to knock him out of the top spot, although Philip Rivers did close the gap a bit. Brees still has 30 touchdowns and three interceptions, 76 percent completion percentage and a monstrous 123.2 passer rating. If Pat Mahomes lets up, Brees becomes the MVP favorite.



2. Philip Rivers, Chargers

Another masterpiece from Rivers in that thrilling win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh. He's completing 70 percent of his passes with 28 TDs, six INTs and 285 yards per game. Rivers has thrown two or more TD passes in 13 straight games, two short of Peyton Manning's NFL record.



3. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Another four-TD, 0-INT performance for Wilson in his final game in his 20s, a blowout of the 49ers. Wilson has 29 TDs and five INTs this year to go with a 115.5 passer rating, and the Seahawks have won seven of their last 10 since an 0-2 start.



4. Matt Ryan, Falcons

It was a quiet Sunday for Ryan, who threw for just 131 yards in a loss to the Ravens. But even though the Falcons have lost four straight, Ryan's numbers are still very good - 25 TDs, five INTs, 71 percent, 318 yards per game and a 109.3 passer rating.



5. Tom Brady, Patriots

Can't really have Kirk Cousins over Tom Brady after Brady outplayed Cousins in the Patriots' win over the Vikings. Brady just keeps churning out outstanding seasons and now has 20 TDs, eight INTs, 279 yards per game and a 96.8 passer rating.



Top 5 QBs Under 30

Poor performances by Jared Goff, Andrew Luck and Cam Newton along with Wilson's 30th birthday have the under-30 list in upheaval!

1. Pat Mahomes, Chiefs

Mahomes helped his MVP candidacy with his seventh four-TD game of the year in a win over the Raiders. He now has 41 touchdown passes - already the ninth-most in NFL history. He needs 15 to break Peyton Manning's record of 55. The most ridiculous QB season ever.



2. Jared Goff, Rams

Ugly game for Goff in Detroit, but he's still got 27 TDs and seven INTs and a 109.9 passer rating going into an intriguing game Sunday against the Bears in Chicago. Goff, like Mahomes, is on pace to throw for over 5,000 yards.



3. Deshaun Watson, Texans

While Mahomes and Goff put up huge numbers, Watson is quietly having a tremendous season of his own. He had another strong game against the Browns in the Texans' ninth straight win and has now has a passer rating over 90 in all but three games this year.



4. Carson Wentz, Eagles

He had one terrible interception in the red zone but overall was very good in a win over the Redskins. Wentz has his passer rating back over 100 and is on pace to throw for 3,800 yards despite missing the first two games of the season.



5. Andrew Luck, Colts

Had his worst game of the season in the Colts' surprising shutout loss to the Jaguars but is still sitting at 32 TDs, 12 INTs and a 98.9 passer rating and the clear favorite for Comeback Player of the Year honors.



