Roob Knows: Week 13 QB rankings originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Philip Rivers moves past Matt Ryan into the No. 2 spot, and Kirk Cousins inches past Aaron Rodgers after leading the Vikings past the Packers. Watch out because next week Russell Wilson graduates from the Under-30 list and moves into the 30-and-Over rankings!

Top 5 QBs 30 and older

1. Drew Brees

It's not just the Eagles that Brees is doing this against. He threw four more TDs against the Falcons and now has 29 TDs and 2 INTs, completing 76.4 percent of his passes with 285 yards per game for the 10-1 Saints. Preposterous numbers.



2. Philip Rivers

Matt Ryan wasn't awful against the Saints - he completed 75 percent of his passes and threw for nearly 400 yards - but Rivers still moves past him after his record-setting 28-for-29, three-TD performance against the Cards. Rivers now has 26 TDs, six INTs and is completing just under 70 percent of his passes for the 8-3 Chargers.



3. Matt Ryan

Since completing 48 percent of his passes against the Eagles in the opener, Ryan has hit on at least 68 percent of his attempts in 10 straight games, second-longest streak ever. The Falcons are struggling but Ryan still has a passer rating over 110, with 24 TDs, five INTs, 71 percent accuracy and 334 yards per game.



4. Kirk Cousins

After a brief absence, Cousins reappears at No. 4 after completing 76 percent of his passes for 342 yards and three TDs against the Packers. He's having a career year, with 71 percent completion and just under 300 yards per game. What were the Redskins thinking?



5. Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers drops one spot after a spotty performance against the Vikings. He still has 20 TDs and one INT, so there's that. But he'll need a big game against the Cards Sunday to hold off Wilson, who turns 30 on Thursday.



Top 5 QBs Under 30

There are more talented young quarterbacks playing in the NFL right now than in a long, long time. Maybe ever. So guys like Mitchell Tribisky, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz - and even Marcus Mariota and Dak Prescott, who are both just 25 - are playing at a high level but can't break into the top 5 right now.

1. Pat Mahomes

The Chiefs were on a bye, so Mahomes goes into the final five games of the season with 37 touchdowns, 10 INTs, 330 yards per game, 68 percent accuracy and a 9-2 record in his first season as a full-time starter. Astonishing season.



2. Jared Goff

But Goff isn't far behind. He's also coming off a bye and goes into the stretch with 26 TDs, six INTs, 68 percent completion percentage and 323 yards per game for the 10-1 Rams, who are on the road the next two weeks in Detroit and Chicago.



3. Cam Newton

Newton is locked in. He's thrown at least two TDs in 10 straight games and has 22 TDs, seven INTs, 70 percent accuracy, a 103.7 passer rating and more than 400 rushing yards for the Panthers. He's hit on at least 64 percent of his passes in all but two games, including seven in a row.



4. Andrew Luck

Huge comeback win for Luck and the Colts against the Dolphins. Luck completed 81 percent of his passes for 343 yards and three TDs and has been over 70 percent in all five wins during the Colts' winning streak. He has 32 TD passes and completing 68 percent of his passes and is a lock for Comeback Player of the Year honors.



5. Russell Wilson

Wilson says goodbye to the Under-30 list on one of the best stretches of his brilliant career. He hasn't had a bad game all year and was typically great against the Panthers, with 71 percent, 339 yards, two TDs, no INTs, and a 128.3 passer rating.



