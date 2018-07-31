Roob Knows: Different Donnel Pumphrey, Brian Dawkins memory and more

On the latest edition of Roob Knows, Reuben Frank shares his thoughts of training camp up to this point - Donnel Pumphrey looks like a completely different player this year and Carson Wentz looks great. Roob shares his favorite Brian Dawkins story. Also, some stats that Cowboys fans are going to hate and Eagles fans will love. Finally, a conversation with Corey Clement, one of the heroes from Super Bowl LII.

1:00 - Pumphrey looks really good.

4:00 - No changes in Roob's prediction. Wentz will start the regular-season opener.

6:30 - Secondary situation.

10:00 - Biggest question marks.

14:00 - Roob's favorite Dawkins story.

18:30 - Roob's stats on the Cowboys.

21:00 - A chat with Clement.













