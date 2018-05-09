Roob’s 10 pre-OTAs Eagles observations

As the Eagles move forward in their offseason, Reuben Frank gives his 10 observations about Jay Ajayi, Matt Jones and elite company for Carson Wentz.

Ten Random Eagles Points while we're all wondering what team Nick Foles will be with when Tom Brady finally gets around to shaking his hand!

1. Here's an intriguing thought: The Eagles have more talent at the skill positions in 2018 than they did in 2017. They'll have Jay Ajayi for a full season instead of seven games. LeGarrette Blount had a nice start and a huge Super Bowl, but remember, over the last 10 games of the season he averaged only 3.6 yards per carry, 10th-lowest in the NFL. Corey Clement will have an expanded role, and a healthy Darren Sproles will make a difference. Mike Wallace replaces Torrey Smith, and Wallace had more catches and is a dramatic upgrade over Torrey Smith. The Eagles lost Brent Celek and Trey Burton, but I'd be surprised if Dallas Goedert doesn't quickly surpass their combined 36 catches and 378 yards. They're potentially more explosive at receiver, deeper at running back and better at tight end. Which is scary, considering the Eagles scored the second-most points in franchise history last year!

2. Corey Clement did a extraordinary job delivering Rowan University's commencement speech on Sunday (see story). That's not an easy thing to do, especially at 23. When you've done what he's done, you can speak about hard work and overcoming extreme odds and come across as authentic, and he did exactly that. His remarks should resonate with everybody, not just Rowan's Class of 2018.

3. It's easy to forget Clement only had 28 touches on offense the first seven games of last season before he began playing a little more regularly. I can't wait to see what that kid can do with an expanded role.

4. Since losing five straight games late in the 2016 season, the Eagles are 18-2 in games they were trying to win.

5. Only three players in NFL history have thrown a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl on fourth down. Jim Kelly, Steve Grogan and Trey Burton. Burton is the only one to do it and win the game.

6. And Nick Foles is the only player history to complete a fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter of a Super Bowl victory with his team trailing.

7. Matt Jones. I like it. Like Richard Rodgers or Markus Wheaton, another nothing-to-lose signing. Maybe Jones can regain his form of 2016, when he averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Or maybe he'll be awful and get cut and the Eagles lose nothing. Where does he fit in? Who cares? It's May. If he can play, they'll find a place for him. If he can't, he's gone.

8. Remember the Eagles' crazy 42-37 win over the Redskins at RFK Stadium in 1989? Randall threw for 447 yards and five TDs and rallied the Eagles back from a 27-7 deficit? Interesting that in the last 50 years, the only games the Eagles allowed 7 1/2 yards per play were the Super Bowl and that 1989 game against the Redskins. And they won both.

9. If Carson Wentz throws 30 or more touchdown passes and nine or fewer interceptions next year, he'll become the third QB in NFL history to do that in back-to-back seasons. The others are Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

10. I've heard so many ideas of how the Eagles can use Jordan Mailata, the 6-8 Australian rugby player. Lead blocking at the goal-line, ball carrier in short yardage, edge rusher. OK, one small problem. HE'S NEVER PLAYED FOOTBALL. And it's going to be almost impossible for him to actually make the team. Mailata is a fun story but he is an extreme longshot. I get that his Youtube video is impressive, but making room for him on the 53-man roster means cutting a legit football player. Maybe Mailata will one day become a player. The odds are not good.