Ronny Mauricio recaps 'great' debut weekend with Mets

Sep 3, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Ronny Mauricio (10) reacts after making a double play in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

How much better could top Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio's first three MLB games have gone?

Called up to New York for this past weekend's series win over the Seattle Mariners, Mauricio posted a 5-for-11 result at the plate, including a pair of two-hit performances over his first two games.

"It's been great, it's been great," Mauricio said through an interpreter after Sunday's 6-3 victory, in which the Mets (63-74) clinched the three-game set against the AL West-leading Mariners (77-59). "Since the very moment they called me to tell me that I would be up here, I said, 'You know what? Let's go out there, let's go have fun because these first moments don't happen twice.' So I just want to continue to go out there, continue to play -- to play well and try to help the team win."

For each game, Mauricio -- who began his career playing shortstop but got looks at second base and the outfield -- started at second.

"It's been good, it's been really good," Mauricio said through an interpreter, when asked about the adjustment to second. "I'm starting to feel more comfortable there. There's a lot of work to do, to get fully accustomed to playing second base. But so far, so good and I'm looking forward to it."



Mauricio added that he has "learned a lot" in his first taste of the big leagues, including "little details" as he takes his early momentum into a two-game series at the Washington Nationals this week and beyond.

"For example, the pitch sequencing and how the pitchers approach you," Mauricio said through an interpreter. "And that's what I've really been focusing on this weekend -- just kind of see how pitchers will attack me going forward. So I was really focused on that, each and every at-bat."