Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum week-to-week; Marcus Williams out a while

The Ravens suffered a number of injuries during their 25-9 win over the Texans on Sunday and head coach John Harbaugh updated the status of a few ailing players on Monday.

Harbaugh said that left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum are both week-to-week after leaving Sunday's game. Stanley has a knee sprain and Lindenbaum has an ankle sprain.

The week-to-week outlook means both players could be out against the Bengals this Sunday. The Ravens list Patrick Mekari as the backup at both spots and he took over for Stanley on Sunday. Sam Mustipher played in place of Linderbaum.

Safety Marcus Williams suffered a pectoral injury and Harbaugh said he will be out for a while, but it may not be the end of his season. A decision is coming about whether or not Williams will have surgery.