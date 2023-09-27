Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Marcus Williams back at practice

The Ravens got a few players back on the practice field Wednesday.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum, and safety Marcus Williams all took part in the team's practice session. All three players have missed the last two games for the Ravens, but their presence gives some hope that they can return against the Browns.

Stanley has a knee injury, Linderbaum has an ankle injury, and Williams is dealing with a pectoral injury. The team also said that running back Gus Edwards was on he field on Wednesday. Edwards is in the concussion protocol, but his presence indicates he's progressing toward clearance for a full return to action.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), running back Justice Hill (foot), and edge rusher Odafe Oweh (ankle) all remained out after missing the Week Three loss to the Colts. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring), edge rusher David Ojabo (ankle), and safety Kyle Hamilton (undisclosed) were also missing from the field on Wednesday.