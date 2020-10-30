Ronnie Stanley signs five-year extension with Ravens

Ronnie Stanley said in August that a new contract wasn’t a top priority for him this year, but he won’t be hitting the open market in 2021.

Stanley is in the final year of his rookie deal, but he and the Ravens have moved to make sure that he’ll remain in Baltimore for years to come. The team announced that Stanley has signed a five-year extension with the team on Friday.

The team did not disclose any financial terms of the deal, but multiple reports say it has a maximum value of over $112 million with more than $70 million in total guarantees.

Stanley has started all 61 games he’s played for the Ravens since joining the team and he was named a first-team All-Pro last year. He’s set to make his 62nd start against the Steelers this Sunday.

