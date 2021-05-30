Ronnie Stanley says switching sides of the offensive line is ‘way harder’ than it’s made out to be

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best tackles in the NFL in Ronnie Stanley. Playing on the left side, he has established himself as a top option on Baltimore’s offensive line.

An injury cut Stanley’s 2020 season short, but he’s been working hard to recover and slot back in at the left tackle spot for the Ravens. Baltimore traded away tackle Orlando Brown Jr. because they have Stanley, so they a lot of trust in him to regain his pre-injury form.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell commented on his switch from the left side to the right side, saying that it’s “not that easy”. Stanley responded to the claim, agreeing with Sewell and saying that it’s way harder than some make it out to be.

While Stanley has made a living in the NFL on the left side, he has played right tackle before. He started 13 games at right tackle in 2013 at the University of Notre Dame before switching over to the left side as a junior. His comments echo what plenty of people have said about transitioning from left tackle to right tackle and vice versa.

Some think it’s as easy as just doing the opposite of everything they’ve been taught, but players who have actually gone through the switch beg to differ. Stanley isn’t the first player to say that the transition is harder than it’s made out to be. It’s easier for some as opposed to others, but when a player can successfully play on the opposite side, it’s extremely impressive.

