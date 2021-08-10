Ronnie Stanley returns to practice field on Monday, offense has mixed day

Kevin Oestreicher
·3 min read
In this article:
When the Baltimore Ravens took the practice field on Monday, there was a familiar face out there with them for the first time since suffering a gruesome ankle injury in the middle of the 2020 season. That player was offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, who means so much to Baltimore’s offense as a whole.

Stanley didn’t do much on the practice field, but head coach John Harbaugh said he’s on schedule. The offensive lineman’s return was a positive development, but the offense had an up and down day as a whole.

Players like wide receiver Tylan Wallace, tight end Josh Oliver, and safety Ar’Darius Washington stepped up, which is a good sign as the preseason draws closer. If that trio (and others who are fighting for playing time or a roster spot) can continue to stack good practices together, it will go a long way in showing the coaching staff that they deserve to be a part of the team in 2021.

