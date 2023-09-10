Ronnie Stanley questionable to return with knee injury

Advertisement
The Ravens are going to start their season 1-0, but the win over the Texans is costly.

Running back J.K. Dobbins reportedly tore his Achilles, ending his season.

With 12:17 remaining in the game, left tackle Ronnie Stanley left the game with a knee injury.

The Ravens list Stanley as questionable to return.

He limped off the field under his own power.

The Ravens also lost safety Marcus Williams to a shoulder injury.

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum got rolled from behind with 6:22 left and entered the medical tent to have his left leg examined. He walked off the field under his own power.

The game cannot end soon enough for Baltimore.