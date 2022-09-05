Ronnie Stanley practices, and Ravens aren’t ruling him out for Week 1

The Ravens activated left tackle Ronnie Stanley from the active/physically unable to perform list on Aug. 26, but his first practice didn’t come until Monday.

He had not practiced since since undergoing ankle surgery last October.

Despite his lack of practice time, the Ravens have not ruled out Stanley for the season opener against the Jets.

“It just depends on how he’s doing,” Harbaugh said, via video from the team. “A lot of it has to do with how he’s feeling, if he’s ready to go, if he feels strong, if he’s moving and feels like he can be successful and we see what we need to see.”

Stanley’s ankle issues have kept him out of the lineup for most of the past two seasons. He played six games in 2020 and one game last season.

The Ravens have veteran Ja'Wuan James and David Sharpe behind Stanley.

