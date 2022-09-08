Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned to practice earlier this week and raised hopes that he’ll be in the lineup against the Jets in Week One, but the outlook is a little bleaker on Thursday,

Stanley did not practice at all as the Ravens inched closer to their season opener. Stanley, who missed the final 16 games last season with an ankle injury, had been a limited participant on Wednesday.

The Ravens may have been trying to limit Stanley’s workload after such a long layoff and Friday’s injury report should provide a hint if he has any chance of playing this weekend.

The Jets were also without their left tackle on Thursday. Duane Brown has missed the last two days with a shoulder injury.

Ravens defensive lineman Travis Jones (knee) remained out of practice Thursday. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) were both limited participants for the second straight day.

Ronnie Stanley out of practice on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk