Ronnie Stanley inactive for game in Washington

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Stanley was questionable with a shoulder injury. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (elbow) is also inactive, as is Justin Madubuike (knee).

Rookie guard Ben Bredeson will be active for the first time in his NFL career as a result. Tackle/guard D.J. Fluker is expected to start at left tackle in Stanley’s place. The Ravens will be thin along the defensive line, with Justin Ellis, Jihad Ward and Broderick Washington expected to play bigger roles.

Other inactives were wideout Chris Moore, safety Geno Stone, and quarterback Trace McSorley.

Jimmy Smith, L.J. Fort and Anthony Levine are all active.