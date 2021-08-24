Ronnie Stanley goes through full practice on Monday, James Proche II leaves early

Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
The Baltimore Ravens kicked off another week of practice on Monday as they gear up to take on the Washington Football team in their final game of the 2021 preseason. It was mostly a good day for Baltimore, especially because tackle Ronnie Stanley went through a full practice for the first time since suffering a serious ankle injury in the middle of the 2020 season. However, James Proche II did leave early with what head coach John Harbaugh classified as cramps.

Aside from that injury news, it was reportedly a rough day for the offensive unit, but some players did impress.

Stanley going through a full practice for the first time is huge news, especially with Week 1 of the regular season quickly approaching. Proche leaving the field early is unfortunate, but with Harbaugh saying it’s just cramping, hopefully he can be out there in the next few days, as the Ravens are getting extremely thin at the wide receiver position.

