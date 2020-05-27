Ronnie Stanley comfortable with where things stand on contract front

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is headed into his fifth NFL season and that leaves him on track to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 if he doesn’t sign a new deal in Baltimore.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said earlier this month that there have been talks about such a deal this offseason. Nothing has come to fruition, but Stanley doesn’t sound like he’s sweating the timeline all that much.

“We’ve been in talks for the last couple of years now,” Stanley said on a conference call. “I’m comfortable with where we are in that regard. When the time comes it will come.”

Stanley has started 56 games since being selected with the sixth overall pick in 2016 and was named a first-team All-Pro last season.

