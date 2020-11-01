Ronnie Stanley carted off just days after becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman ever

On Friday, Baltimore Ravens lineman Ronnie Stanley became the highest-paid offensive lineman of all time. Two days later, Stanley may have suffered a significant injury.

Stanley was carted off the field in Week 8 after suffering a leg injury. Stanley was pounding the ground after the play, and needed to be carted off the field. The Ravens’ training staff put an air cast on Stanley’s ankle before he was carted off.

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley down, the cart's out, and it looks like an aircast is going on his ankle. In a lot of pain, and this would be a major loss for Baltimore. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 1, 2020

Stanley will not return to the contest due to an ankle injury.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t happy about the injury.

Lamar Jackson is visibly upset. Just ran back over to his left tackle and spoke to him as trainers tended to him while waiting for the cart. — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) November 1, 2020

The injury puts the Ravens in a tough spot against the Steelers. The team also lost right guard Tyre Phillips to an ankle injury. Phillips is considered questionable to return.

Ronnie Stanley signed for over $98 million

Following the extension, Stanley is set to make $98.75 million in new money over the next five seasons. Stanley, who was drafted by the Ravens with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has developed into an exceptional tackle.

After a few seasons as a starter, Stanley emerged in a big way in 2019, making the Pro Bowl and being named an All-Pro for the first time in his career. Stanley was looking to build off that success in 2020, but that could be on hold depending on the severity of his injury.

