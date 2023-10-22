Advertisement

Ronnie Stanley blocks Kerby Joseph into another area code on Lamar Jackson TD run

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Lamar Jackson using his legs to find the end zone is nothing new.

However, the Detroit LionsKerby Joseph didn’t think on Sunday he would wind up being the sad part of a highlight on a TD run by the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback.

Jackson scored on a 7-yard run to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead after the PAT.

However, most notable was where Joseph finished the play. Ronnie Stanley delivered the definition of a block as he drove Joseph through and out of the end zone.

That’s one powerful play.

LeBron James was wowed.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire