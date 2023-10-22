Ronnie Stanley blocks Kerby Joseph into another area code on Lamar Jackson TD run

Lamar Jackson using his legs to find the end zone is nothing new.

However, the Detroit Lions’ Kerby Joseph didn’t think on Sunday he would wind up being the sad part of a highlight on a TD run by the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback.

Jackson scored on a 7-yard run to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead after the PAT.

However, most notable was where Joseph finished the play. Ronnie Stanley delivered the definition of a block as he drove Joseph through and out of the end zone.

That’s one powerful play.

Ronnie Stanley blocked Kerby Joseph into Week 8 pic.twitter.com/pd9nVNXhPw — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 22, 2023

Jackson delivered another kind of magic as he extended a player later and found Nelson Agholor for a TD. Patience makes perfect for Lamar Jackson 🙌 📺: #DETvsBAL on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh pic.twitter.com/OKQAsb1KY2 — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023

LeBron James was wowed.

Man Lamar is so damn good!!! Wow!! Pocket presence 🐦‍⬛ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 22, 2023

