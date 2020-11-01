Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley‘s first game since signing a five-year contract extension did not go as hoped.

Stanley had his left ankle roll up underneath him when he went down while pass blocking T.J. Watt on a first-down sack of Lamar Jackson late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Medical personnel immediately came to his assistance on the field.

An aircast was placed on Stanley’s leg and a cart was brought out to take him to the back. The extent of the injury isn’t known, but the ankle looked to be in bad shape when shown on the CBS broadcast.

The Ravens ran two more plays before the end of the quarter and the score remains 7-7 in Baltimore.

Ronnie Stanley appears to suffer serious ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk