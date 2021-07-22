The Ravens placed four players on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday, including left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8 last season and is still on the road to a full recovery. Stanley was expected to land on the PUP list to start training camp, but there’s a good chance the left tackle will be available to begin the regular season in September.

The sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Stanley has started 62 gamester Baltimore over five seasons.

Baltimore has also placed tight end Nick Boyle (knee), inside linebacker Otaro Alaka (knee), and cornerback Iman Marshall (knee) on the PUP list.

The club also placed Ja'Wuan James on the non-football injury list. The Broncos cut James after he tore his Achilles while training offsite this offseason and he subsequently signed with Baltimore.

Ronnie Stanley among Ravens who will begin training camp on PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk