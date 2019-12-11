Ronnie Stanley absent from practice for second day in a row with concussion

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - While the Ravens appear to have dodged a sticky situation with Lamar Jackson, the same can't be said for left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

He missed Tuesday's practice with a concussion, and didn't practice on Monday either. Meaning, the odds don't look great for Stanley's chances to play on Thursday against the Jets.

"I'm not going to get into injuries," coach John Harbaugh said Monday when asked about Stanley's injury specifically. "We just got done playing the game 24 hours ago. We're going to play a game Thursday night. The guys that are ready to play will play, the guys that aren't won't. So, just look at the injury report and take it from there."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Should Stanley be unable to play, the presumed starter would be James Hurst, a sixth-year tackle. Hurst has played in every game thus far, but hasn't played meaningful snaps at tackle for a long stretch of time all year.

Parker Ehringer, on the roster as a guard, played a bit of everything in college at Cincinnati, and could be called upon to be the backup swing tackle on Thursday.

It's the second injury the offensive line has faced in recent weeks, as former starting center Matt Skura was lost for the season with a knee injury. Because of that, left guard Bradley Bozeman has had new partners on his left and his right in recent weeks.

"Me and James are good, we call each other brothers," Bozeman said. "Me, Ben (Powers) and James, they say we all look alike...but we work together a lot. We're good on our combinations, so it'll be fine. No matter what happens, we'll be good."

If the Ravens have a new left tackle in Hurst on Thursday, there's still a strong level of confidence in the NFL's best rush offense.

Story continues

"That's part of the O-line," Bozeman said. "People go down, people get hurt. But it's next guy up. All these guys are prepared and ready to roll. I'm not worried about a single guy that's coming into play."

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Ronnie Stanley absent from practice for second day in a row with concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington