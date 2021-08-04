Ronnie Perkins, Patriots benefit from Tedy Bruschi's training camp presence

How Tedy Bruschi is helping Patriots during training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tedy Bruschi acquired plenty of institutional knowledge during his New England Patriots tenure, and it appears he's paying it forward.

The former Patriots linebacker has attended two of New England's training camp sessions this summer, one of which was the team's first fully-padded practice Tuesday.

He wasn't just a passive bystander, either: According to rookie defensive end Ronnie Perkins, Bruschi dished out some advice during Tuesday's practice.

Standing on the shoulders of giants… blessed and honored to receive advice from one of the best to ever lace up the cleats. pic.twitter.com/0XIzIt259Y — Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) August 4, 2021

A three-time Super Bowl champion and Patriots Hall of Famer who spent his entire 13-year NFL career in New England, Bruschi has plenty to teach young players like Perkins about what it takes to succeed in Foxboro.

Bruschi recently took a job as senior advisor to University of Arizona head coach (and former Patriots assistant) Jedd Fisch, so he won't be a regular visitor to Gillette Stadium. But head coach Bill Belichick certainly appreciated the Patriots legend stopping by.

"It's great to see him," Belichick said Wednesday in a press conference. "Tedy has meant as much to this program as just about anybody. He was a tremendous player and leader and inspiration both on and off the field, had a great career.

"I appreciate his friendship and his support. Certainly, anybody with the kind of experience he has can lend some good insight to all of us. So, it’s good to see him back."

New England has two veterans of the Bruschi era on its coaching staff in Jerod Mayo (inside linebackers) and Troy Brown (wide receivers/kick returners), so Belichick's players can soak up their knowledge, as well.

With a host of newcomers and young players on the roster, Belichick will need this roster to adopt the winning ways of its predecessors if the club wants to improve after last season's 7-9 finish.