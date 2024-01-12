Ronnie O'Sullivan calls Masters venue Alexandra Palace 'disgusting' and makes him 'feel ill'

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the last of his seven Masters titles in 2017

Mr Q Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 7-14 January

Seven-time Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has criticised tournament venue Alexandra Palace, saying it is "disgusting" and makes him "feel ill".

O'Sullivan, 48, added that the iconic north London venue is "dirty" and that he "can't wait to get out of here".

The world number one made the comments after beating Barry Hawkins 6-3 on Thursday to reach the semi-finals.

The World Snooker Tour (WST) said "other players have spoken with unanimous positivity" about the venue.

O'Sullivan, who has also finished Masters runner-up six times, said: "I just don't like this place. I find it disgusting.

"Everywhere is dirty. It's cold. It's freezing, I have to wear my coat everywhere. You go through car parks. There are bins. Honestly, it just makes me feel ill.

"I'm a bit of a clean freak and when I come in here it gives me the heebie-jeebies. I just can't wait to get out of here."

Alexandra Palace, which was built in 1865, has hosted the Masters since 2012.

It has also hosted the PDC World Darts Championship since 2008 and was the scene of 16-year-old Luke Littler's sensational run to the final earlier this month.

Responding to O'Sullivan's comments, the WST said: "We work alongside Alexandra Palace to provide the best possible conditions for players on and off the table.

"All other players have spoken with unanimous positivity about the venue. Fans love coming here. This is underlined by record ticket sales and the fact that all standard admission seats sold out ahead of this year's tournament."

An Alexandra Palace spokesperson added: "We love hosting the Masters and welcoming all the players and fans to the Palace. We work tirelessly to provide an arena and atmosphere that this great event deserves.

"We've been proud of the overwhelming positive feedback the venue has received in recent years, and it's obviously disappointing that Ronnie feels differently. We hope we can change his mind and that he enjoys the rest of his tournament here."