Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump LIVE: Snooker updates as stars clash in Saudi semi-final

Ronnie O’Sullivan will look to keep his impressive start to the year going when he takes on Judd Trump in the semi-final of the World Masters of Snooker in Riyadh this afternoon.

The 12-man event is the inaugural tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia, featuring a prize pot of £788,000 and a controversial new Golden Ball worth an additional 20 points, extending the maximum possible break to 167.

O’Sullivan who has already won The Masters and the UK Championship among other events this year, breezed past John Higgins 4-0 in his quarter-final match to reach the final four.

Trump, meanwhile, who lost to O’Sullivan in the World Grand Prix final, will hope to enact revenge having won 4-3 in a tight encounter against Shaun Murphy in his quarter-final match.

Follow all the action from Saudi Arabia below:

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump live updates

Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Judd Trump in the semi-finals of the World Masters of Snooker in Riyadh from around 4pm BST

The controversial Saudi tournament reaches its climax this evening, with the final taking place around 7pm

The tournament has an additional ‘golden ball’ worth 20 points that can be potted if a maximum 147 break is made

Comment: A golden ball and a 167 break: Saudi Arabia’s mad snooker gimmick is a step too far

Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Judd Trump

16:29 , Mike Jones

O’Sullivan breaks off first and skims the bottom red before leaving the ball safe near the top cushion. Trump fancies taking on a long pot but skirts both sides of the bottom left cushion yet leaves nothing on for the Rocket.

Interesting start to this one.

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Judd Trump

16:27 , Mike Jones

Judd Trump is introduced first before Ronnie O’Sullivan comes striding out to the table. The crowd is packed in now and looks excited for this one.

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Judd Trump

16:24 , Mike Jones

Okay then.

The next semi-final of this World Masters of Snooker is about to get underway. In head-to-heads Ronnie O’Sullivan has won 15 matches against Judd Trump while Trump has won 13 of the clashes against O’Sullivan.

That’s too close to call a winner before this one kicks off.

Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen

16:15 , Mike Jones

Luca Brecel wins it! The Belgian is the first player into the final of the World Masters of Snooker. A comfortable 4-2 victory over Mark Allen gets him into the title match.

Who will he play there? Ronnie O’Sullivan or Judd Trump?

Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen

16:07 , Mike Jones

Luca Brecel takes a potentially vital 19-1 lead in this sixth frame but doesn’t leave Mark Allen on for a pot. He plays it safe although there’s a long pot for Brecel on the cards.

He lands it and takes control of the frame again, can he finish off this match?

Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen

15:59 , Mike Jones

Mark Allen is clinging on to this match. A break of 133, the third century break in as many games, sees him take the fifth frame and keep the match going.

He trails by one now as Luca Brecel leads 3-2. Could the comeback be on?

Bigger crowds for semi-finals

15:49 , Mike Jones

Much of the tournament in Saudi Arabia has been played in front of lacklustre crowds. Today’s action is an exception with the venue in Riyadh close to a full house.

Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen

15:40 , Mike Jones

Brecel is closing in on victory! Fresh off the back of Mark Allen’s century break the Belgian scores one of his own by notching up a 125 to move within one frame of victory in this semi-final.

Lots of work for Allen to do now. He’ll need to win three in a row to claim a spot in the final.

Golden ball explained

15:35 , Mike Jones

For those of us not up to date with the latest gimmick of this tournament in Saudi Arabia, here’s a brief explainer of the golden ball and how it features into a possible 167 break:

What is the golden ball?

15:26 , Mike Jones

A golden ball has been introduced in for the event in Saudi Arabia. If a player completes a 147, they have the chance to make a record 167 break.

The golden ball is worth 20 points and sits on the top cushion throughout the frame for as long as a player can still complete the maximum break.

It is removed when the opportunity for a maximum break is over.

Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen

15:21 , Mike Jones

Mark Allen is on the board after taking the third frame in his semi-final against Luca Brecel. The Belgian leads 2-1 but Allen’s response was brilliant.

A century break of 121, his first of the tournament, has brought him right back into the contest.

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Judd Trump

15:17 , Mike Jones

Ronnie O’Sullivan thrashed John Higgins to reach the semi-finals of the inaugural Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker.

The Rocket made three century breaks in the opening three frames before a break of 82 handed him a 4-0 victory against the Scot. Higgins failed to pot a red in the game - his only four points coming from a foul.

O’Sullivan now meets Judd Trump in the semi-finals. Trump rallied from 2-0 down to beat Shaun Murphy 4-3 and reach the last four.

How can I watch it?

15:09 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the UK can watch the match and the entire World Masters event on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Judd Trump?

15:00 , Mike Jones

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Judd Trump is the second semi-final scheduled to take place second on Wednesday 6 March in Riyadh. The match will take place following the conclusion of Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen and is expected to get underway at around 4pm GMT.

The winners of both semi-finals will meet in the final on the same night which is scheduled to take place at 7pm GMT.

Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen

14:57 , Mike Jones

In the other semi-final of the day, Luca Brecel has just clinched a lenghty frame to take a 2-0 lead over Mark Allen. The Belgian is halfway to a spot in the final needing to win two more frames to win the match.

Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Judd Trump following the conclusion of this one.

Saudi Arabia Masters to become snooker’s ‘fourth major’ with £2m prize fund

14:45 , Jack Rathborn

Saudi Arabia will stage its first ranking snooker event later this year, with the inaugural Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters boasting a prize fund of more than £2m.

That puts the tournament behind only the World Championship in terms of prize money, with the World Snooker Tour branding it the “fourth major” alongside the traditional triple crown of World Championship, UK Championship and Masters.

A 10-year deal has been agreed for the event, which will take place from 31 August to 7 September in Riyadh and is open to the entire tour, plus six local wild cards.

Saudi Arabia Masters to become snooker’s ‘fourth major’ with £2m prize fund

Luca Brecel in action before Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump

14:30 , Jack Rathborn

Ahead of Ronnie O'Sullivan v Judd Trump later on, we have Luca Brecel taking on Mark Allen.

And the Belgian Bullet leads early on in the best-of-seven frames match.

The 2023 world champion has credited a weight loss for his return to form, stating: “I just needed to work a bit on my fitness and stuff like that. I lost a bit of weight and feel much better.

“I think that was the kind of change I needed to play well again. I feel like now, the sky is the limit.”

A golden ball and a 167 break: Saudi Arabia’s mad snooker gimmick is a step too far

14:24 , Jack Rathborn

The announcement at the end of January that Saudi Arabia would be entering the snooker fray as the latest phase of its sportswashing project didn’t come as any great surprise and the fact that the sport is welcoming Saudi investment with open arms is even less shocking.

With its fingers in an almost exponentially increasing number of sporting pies – from F1 races to tennis tournaments, boxing super-cards to lucrative horse races, purchases of Premier League clubs and revolutionary golf tours, and with global tournaments such as football World Cups and Asian Games on the horizon – the country shows no sign of slowing down in its concerted attempt to distract from alleged human rights abuses.

Snooker is simply the latest (fairly small) piece of the jigsaw; a full ranking event in the Gulf state has been mooted for a couple of years, with an official announcement made last month for a tournament featuring all 128 professional players to take place next season. For a niche sport fighting for both coverage in a congested media landscape and desperately needed investment from external partners, a Saudi link-up is almost inevitable – moral quandaries be damned.

A golden ball and a 167 break: Saudi Arabia’s mad snooker gimmick is a step too far

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump

13:38 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump from Saudi Arabia this afternoon.

The World Masters of Snooker has reached the semi-final stage in Riyadh, with the two sporting icons squaring off in a best-of-seven match.

Stick with us for all the updates from the clash.