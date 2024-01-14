Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter LIVE: Masters 2024 snooker final updates and latest score

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter are going head to head in the final of the Masters as the first major title of the 2024 snooker season is decided.

Both players produced some high-quality, high-pace snooker in this afternoon’s opening session, which was twiced stopped for medical emergencies in the crowd. Carter took the first frame before O’Sullivan responded with a rapid century and another quick frame to lead 2-1. Carter, though, went into the mini-break with the scores level after producing his first century of the final with a magical 125.

O’Sullivan’s attacking approach proved both a blessing and a curse, as he let in Carter for a scoring opportunity after the break, who made no mistake with another fabulous century to lead 3-2. They shared the next two frames, before the crucial final frame of the afternoon went the way of Carter, to take a 5-3 lead into the evening in this race to 10.

Follow all the latest updates from the final of the 2024 Masters final between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter below

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter

Masters final resumes at Alexandra Palace | Live TV coverage on BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

Ali Carter led Ronnie O’Sullivan 5-3 following afternoon session (best of 19)

Carter wins frame nine! Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-6 (19) Ali Carter

O’Sullivan wins frame 10! Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-6 (19) Ali Carter

O’Sullivan wins frame 11! Ronnie O’Sullivan 5-6 (19) Ali Carter

O’Sullivan wins frame 12! Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-6 (19) Ali Carter

20:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

O’Sullivan is putting on a highly professional job in this evening session. No more playing around or reckless attacking, he’s here to win. Carter needs to regroup in the interval because that was a bit of a whirlwind: three frames rattled off in 37 minutes.

It’s all square.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 5-6 (19) Ali Carter

20:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

Not this time! O’Sullivan misses a red along the baulk rail, and Carter comes back to the table chasing a 64-point deficit with 75 left on the table. However, Carter can’t take his chance, and O’Sullivan makes no mistake with his next visit.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 5-6 (19) Ali Carter

20:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

O’Sullivan splits the pack and keeps the break alive with a long red into the yellow pocket, which had the crowd cheering long before it dropped. The balls are spread beautifully and he already has 50 on the board. We know how this situation normally ends...

Ronnie O’Sullivan 5-6 (19) Ali Carter

20:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

Carter offers another ragged break which sends a red up towards the blue, and O’Sullivan punishes him with a thin cut into the middle pocket. He fires in the brown and sends the cue ball around the angles to be on a red by the black. Great cue power.

O’Sullivan wins frame 11! Ronnie O’Sullivan 5-6 (19) Ali Carter

19:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

A brilliant long red wins the safety battle for O’Sullivan, and he sees off the final reds to clinch another frame.

What a final we have now!

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-6 (19) Ali Carter

19:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

O’Sullivan puts on 41 points before leaving himself a tricky spotted blue into the left middle pocket from the right cushion. He misses by a fair margin, and some of the crowd roar Carter’s name. Carter responds by sinking a tough, mid-length red into the middle – fantastic pot. He’s in now, although the reds remains horribly laid out with four spread along the top cushion in a line. He manages 21 points before playing safe.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-6 (19) Ali Carter

19:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

O’Sullivan’s pressure finally brings a mistake from Carter, who leaves the white in the middle of the table. O’Sullivan pots the first frame of the red with the help of the rest. After all that safety, though, the reds are clustered trickily around the black and this break won’t be easy to compile.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-6 (19) Ali Carter

19:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

This match is certainly more tactical this evening than it was in the afternoon. O’Sullivan, in particular, appears to have shifted down just a notch from his all-out attacking snooker, and he’s put Carter in a bit of bother at the start of this still-scoreless frame, with few safe routes back to baulk. Carter plays a well-executed drop on to the top cushion, and O’Sullivan responds by rolling the cue ball back up to baulk for round two.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-6 (19) Ali Carter

19:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

O’Sullivan begins frame 11 with a near perfect break, and Carter responds by bouncing the cue ball gently off the top cushion and nestling into the pack. A safety exchange ensues.

O’Sullivan wins frame 10! Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-6 (19) Ali Carter

19:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

The seated Carter had a little frosty exchange with a couple of fans next to him who were shouting out for O’Sullivan, there. There is some heat and some tension in the air at Alexandra Palace.

On the table, O’Sullivan wraps up the frame, and he’s back to two behind.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-6 (19) Ali Carter

19:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

This is O’Sullivan at his flowing best, effortlessly charting a route around the table to put a half-century on the board. That is, until he gets a little unlucky try to split the bunch and runs out of options. He plays safe, Carter then leaves a long pot, and O’Sullivan puts it away. He sends the cue ball around the angles to baulk and snookers Carter, who fires a hit and hope down the table. It leaves O’Sullivan with a frame-winning chance, but a difficult one, into the right middle, and the seven-time Masters champion buries it.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-6 (19) Ali Carter

19:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

The perfect start to the 10th frame by O’Sullivan, responding to Carter’s slightly loose break with a dead-eye long pot. He rolls in the yellow, another red, the blue, and he’s down around the black spot where he can cause so much damage.

Carter wins frame nine! Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-6 (19) Ali Carter

19:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Carter does indeed mop up, taking the scrappiest frame of this final so far 71-39. A huge boost for the man chasing his first ever triple-crown title.

Carter leads 6-3, first to 10.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-5 (19) Ali Carter

19:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

There haven’t been many safety battles in this final so far, mainly owing to O’Sullivan’s attacking play, but they are embroiled in a critical one now. Carter has the slightest sniff of a pot with a long, fine cut-back into the yellow pocket, and he pulls it off! A great pressure pot, and this frame is Carter’s for the taking now.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-5 (19) Ali Carter

19:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

O’Sullivan can’t quite flick out a red stuck against the left cushion, and he’s forced to play safe. Carter leads this frame 40-39, and there are two reds remaining. You sense that whoever pots the next red should win the frame.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-5 (19) Ali Carter

19:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

Carter puts 40 points on the board before running out of position, and he gets unlucky with his safety shot, sending the cue ball up the rail and into the green pocket. O’Sullivan takes on a tough long pot from baulk and misses. Carter follows up with his own long miss, which doesn’t even hit the jaw it’s so far wide.

O’Sullivan has another go... and this time he puts a red away into the far corner to end the exchange of mistakes. The balls are all over the place though, and he has a 20-point deficit, so there’s a lot of work to do.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-5 (19) Ali Carter

19:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

This isn’t a straightforward opportunity for Carter. The pink is off its spot towards the left cushion, and the black is covered by reds nearby, so he’s having to use the blue to build a score. A good start though, with five reds and blues quickly down.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-5 (19) Ali Carter

19:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Carter’s first shot of the night is a nervy one, as he fails to miss the thin clip on the pack that would have sent the cue ball back to baulk. Instead it bounces off the top cushion and into the pack. O’Sullivan has a red on, which he puts away.

However, after a couple of reds and pinks, O’Sullivan loses position trying to open up the balls. His safety shot is sloppy and he leaves a red on in the middle pocket, which Carter sinks.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-5 (best of 19) Ali Carter

19:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here we go then. The two players emerge down steep staircases to the centre of this Alexandra Palace stage to music. The crowd are giddy. O’Sullivan will break.

Steve Davis: ‘Carter is the most fluent player in the game'

19:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

Steve Davis questions Ronnie O’Sullivan’s very attacking approach to this final. “The problem with that open a play is you can leave yourself open to the counter-punch. Ali Carter is the most rhythmic and fluent player in the game right now.”

Will Ronnie change his approach?

“No, I think it’s a gameplan. Can that gameplan pay off?”

Ali Carter leads 5-3 after stunning display of break-building

18:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ronnie O’Sullivan in action against Ali Carter during the Masters final (Getty Images)

Masters snooker prize money

18:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder of what they are playing for tonight: they have both secured £100,000 but the winning will take home another £150,000 on top of that. The highest break looks set to go to Mark Allen after his wonderful 147.

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finals: £60,000

Quarter-finals: £30,000

First round: £15,000

Highest break prize: £15,000

Total prize pot: £725,000

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter like to beat each other

18:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

These two have history. You may remember some cross words shared around past encounters, and that infamous shoulder barge...

O’Sullivan speaks out against Alexandra Palace venue

18:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

O’Sullivan has been in typically outspoken mood and it came after he had bemoaned his standard and the “disgusting” Alexandra Palace venue after Thursday’s last-eight success over Barry Hawkins.

“I just don’t like this place. I find it disgusting,” he said. “Everywhere is dirty. It’s cold. It’s freezing, I have to wear my coat everywhere. You go through car parks. There are bins. Honestly, it just makes me feel ill.”

Revisited: Ronnie O’Sullivan calls out younger players after cruising into Masters final

18:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

O’Sullivan stormed into a 14th Masters final with a 6-2 win over Shaun Murphy yesterday, and then called on snooker’s young pretenders to up their game.

The 48-year-old moved one victory away from becoming the oldest winner of this Triple Crown event with four half-century breaks, which were enough to down old rival Murphy in their first meeting for five years. Murphy reeled off two superb three-figure breaks, including 131 in the third frame, but O’Sullivan’s cavalier approach paid dividends with reds aplenty potted in this semi-final to delight a packed Alexandra Palace crowd.

“I don’t feel that old,” O’Sullivan, the youngest ever Masters winner, told BBC. “I know my age but I feel young in my mind and I feel young when I am around the table. I feel a lot younger round the table than I do when I play these young players. They look old! Their brains are quite slow so, for me, I feel like my brain is pretty quick around the snooker table, which is enough.

“Yeah, they need to get their act together because I am going blind, I have a dodgy arm and bad knees. And they still can’t beat me!”

Ronnie O’Sullivan calls out younger players after cruising into Masters final

O’Sullivan producing exhibition snooker at Ally Pally

18:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

O’Sullivan has been playing some magical stuff too, of course. This double en route to clinching his semi-final victory over Shaun Murphy was just something else...

Revisited: How Carter stunned Trump and Allen to reach final

18:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

Defending Masters champion Judd Trump was knocked out by Ali Carter after a thrilling quarter-final which went down to the wire.

Carter was losing 5-4 and facing an exit in the 10th frame only for his opponent to over-cut the match-ball red, allowing the 44-year-old to seize his chance and produce a 43 clearance to take it to a decider. Boosted by that momentum a break of 64 then saw Carter, who had been 4-2 up only for Trump to fight back with a break of 129 on his way to winning three frames in succession, through to only his second Masters semi in 13 attempts.

“For all the money, I looked like going 5-3 in front and lost my composure for a couple of frames,” Carter said in his post-match interview. “I felt like I worked really hard but was delighted to make an unbelievable clearance to force a decider. Then how I’ve held myself together there, I don’t know - that’s a feather in my cap.”

Ali Carter has been in stunning form this week (PA)

Carter then saw off Mark Allen 6-3 in yesterday’s semi-final, with three back-to-back centuries blowing away his opponent.

“I really got it going in the middle there and felt really good and Mark showed what a great player he is with a good ton,” Carter told the BBC after his win. “I held it together well and I am delighted to have a crack at The Rocket [in the final].”

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter: Masters final LIVE

17:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ali Carter is playing the snooker of his life right now. The 44-year-old has once before reached the Masters final, losing to Stuart Bingham in 2020, but has a real chance of finally winning the crown tonight. His performances have been composed and controlled, with a spell over the cue ball at times to compile measured centuries and deal quick, hard blows to his opponents.

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s attacking snooker has opened up chances for Carter, and he has, on the whole, taken them ruthlessly.

Ronnie O’Sullivan looks on as Ali Carter takes to the table during the Masters final (Getty Images)

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter: Masters final LIVE

17:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to live coverage of the 2024 Masters final, as Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Ali Carter at Alexandra Palace.

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter: Masters final LIVE

14:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

After a thrilling afternoon session, which we will come to shortly, the evening’s finale will begin at around 7pm GMT.