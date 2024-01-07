When is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing at the Masters?
Ronnie O’Sullivan will be in action on Monday as snooker returns to our screens with the Masters at Alexandra Palace.
The tournament is one of the most prestigious in the calendar, when the world’s best 16 players go up against each other in a straight knockout format.
Judd Trump is the reigning champion after beating Mark Williams in last year’s final, while O’Sullivan is aiming to win a record-extending eighth title.
There are several other past winners in this year’s tournament. Mark Selby has three Masters titles; John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Mark Williams have all won it twice; Ding Junhui, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen and Trump all have one title each.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters.
When is the tournament?
The Masters begins on Sunday 7 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 14 January.
How to watch
The entire tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+, which are the rights holders in Ireland and the rest of Europe. Some matches will also be shown on BBC TV channels (listed below).
Viewers can stream the action online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer websites and apps, as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ website and apps.
What is the prize money?
Winner: £250,000
Runner-up: £100,000
Semi-finals: £60,000
Quarter-finals: £30,000
First round: £15,000
Highest break prize: £15,000
Total prize pot: £725,000
Masters snooker schedule
First round (best of 11 frames)
Sunday 7 January
1pm: Luca Brecel v Jack Lisowski – BBC Two
7pm: Shaun Murphy v Zhang Anda – BBC Red Button
Monday 8 January
1pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ding Junhui – BBC Two
7pm: Mark Williams v Ali Carter – BBC Red Button
Tuesday 9 January
1pm: Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson – BBC Two
7pm: Neil Robertson v Barry Hawkins – BBC Red Button
Wednesday 10 January
1pm: Mark Allen v John Higgins – BBC Two
7pm: Mark Selby v Robert Milkins – BBC Red Button
Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)
Thursday 11 January
1pm: QF3 - O’Sullivan or Ding v Robertson or Hawkins – BBC Two
7pm: QF4 - Brecel or Lisowski v Murphy or Zhang – BBC Red Button
Friday 12 January
1pm: QF1 - Trump or Wilson v Williams or Carter – BBC Two
7pm: QF2 - Allen or Higgins v Selby or Milkins – BBC Red Button
Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)
Saturday 13 January
1pm: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 – BBC One
7pm: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 – BBC Two
Final (best of 19 frames)
Sunday 14 January
1pm and 7pm – BBC Two