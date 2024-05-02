The Ronnie O’Sullivan enigma: Sportsmanship followed by referee tension shows why he divides opinion

Ronnie O'Sullivan had a somewhat tense relationship with referee Desislava Bozhilova during his World Championship quarter-final against Stuart Bingham - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The two Ronnies? It has long been a neat headline for snooker’s most enigmatic personality, but the truth is actually far more nuanced.

Like many people, there are multiple and sometimes shifting sides to Ronnie O’Sullivan’s personality, feelings and opinions.

Like virtually no one, O’Sullivan is constantly willing to put those facets out on public display without compromise or filter for what people might think.

It is why his answers on any given topic can fluctuate so dramatically. There often also seems to be an instinctive reaction to counter any question with an alternative viewpoint, all laced with a deep-seated and often healthy suspicion of convention and authority.

Such independence of mind – and utter rejection for worrying about what might be the ‘done thing’ – has been a significant factor in what makes him one of this country’s greatest ever sportspeople. It is also why he can delight, frustrate, thrill and sometimes outrage all within a few hours of playing snooker.

Wednesday’s World Championship quarter-final against Stuart Bingham was a case in point and, inside the inferno that is Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, two huge and genuinely quite freakish talking points provided a revealing microscope.

The first, while O’Sullivan was leading 6-5 and had the chance to finally place some crucial daylight between himself and Stuart Bingham, came when referee Desislava Bozhilova tried to re-spot the black but it rolled marginally to cover the potting angle.

O’Sullivan, snooker’s ultimate perfectionist, immediately saw what had happened and challenged Bozhilova. She in turn tried several times to re-spot the black but an indentation, presumably from where it had previously been placed fractionally out, meant that it kept moving. O’Sullivan was not about to back down and, with Bingham happy to stay seated and trust the world No 1, Bozhilova kept trying until it did finally stop still.

O’Sullivan now had a clear sight of the pot and could go on to win the frame. But then the surge of stubborn indignation dissipated and he felt uncomfortable about benefitting from the situation. So he played safe, prompting widespread praise for his “sportsmanship”, before making a mistake that allowed an inspired Bingham to take a crucial frame.

"I just don't feel good about it..."



Ronnie O'Sullivan shows great sportsmanship to Stuart Bingham after some doubt around a black ball respot ⚫#CazooWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/loIxbiv6cs — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 1, 2024

We will never know but, had the black simply gone back on its spot first time and O’Sullivan potted the red without controversy, it is quite possible to imagine him finally relaxing and surging clear to a comfortable victory.

As it was, he was still evidently unhappy during the interval with the match locked at 8-8. “Some of the referees, I think they’ve got it in for me,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “So I just want to prove to her that she’d got it wrong. Then I didn’t feel good about having to pot the ball after that, but I just want to make a point. I’m not that hungry to win in that way. I’m more of a principled person.”

Those principles, unfortunately, had not extended to thinking better of openly questioning the motives of some referees. It was a remark which, for all we have ever seen watching O’Sullivan during these past 32 years, has no obvious foundation. Equally, it would have been what O’Sullivan’s mind was genuinely thinking at that precise moment.

It was also followed by another tense incident when O’Sullivan did initially again have a legitimate point. He was eyeing up a difficult red that might have set him on his way to drawing level at 11-11 when fans watching on the other table began streaming into the arena – beers in hand – without any proper steward control. They were moving directly behind the ball O’Sullivan was potting and he had every right both to pause and, frankly, feel fairly angry at the disturbance.

O'Sullivan told Bozhilova to 'chill' when she suggested he return to action after a commotion in the crowd - PA/Mike Egerton

O’Sullivan was quite correct to sit down and wait until the commotion had died down. Bozhilova was also then a little too quick to encourage O’Sullivan to continue, for which the 48-year-old told her to “relax” and “chill”. O’Sullivan has not even the slightest history for time-wasting – quite the opposite in fact – and further punters did indeed also then continue to stream in.

It was an unfortunate situation all-round and, while he might ideally have said nothing, Bozhilova hardly looked offended and some of the backlash on social media did rather suggest snooker players are held up to different standards than most other sportspeople.

Just imagine if a footballer taking a crucial penalty had muttered the word “chill” and waved their hand a bit following a majorly off-putting interruption that was not of their making. Or if a load of beer-drinking cricket fans had flooded into the area in front of the sight screen just as a fast bowler was running in. The impacted player would probably be hailed for their restraint as they tried to recompose themselves.

As it was, O’Sullivan did eventually pot the red but could not clinch the frame and never quite looked comfortable before losing 13-10 and behaving perfectly graciously in defeat. It was also noticeable in the post-match press conference that he decided not to again talk about the referee.

O’Sullivan will be among the pundits with Eurosport for the final days of a tournament that has produced the most unlikely semi-final cast in its entire history. And do not be surprised if his take on what unfolded on Wednesday will shift. For he will keep telling us just exactly what he thinks at any particular moment and, while we might not always approve, we should at least appreciate the candour.

