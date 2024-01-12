Ronnie O’Sullivan criticises ‘disgusting’ Alexandra Palace venue before Masters semi-final

Ronnie O’Sullivan has hit out at iconic London venue Alexandra Palace, saying it is “disgusting” and playing there makes him “feel ill”.

The snooker world number one is playing at the Masters at Alexandra Palace this week, where he is a seven-time champion, but said he “can’t wait to get out of here” after advancing to the semi-finals.

The 159-year-old venue in north London has hosted the Masters tournament since 2012 and has also staged the PDC World Darts Championship since 2008, where Luke Littler stunned the sport with his run to the final last week.

But O’Sullivan is not impressed by playing at Alexandra Palace and said after his 6-3 win over Barry Hawkins on Thursday: “I just don’t like this place. I find it disgusting.

"Everywhere is dirty. It’s cold. It’s freezing, I have to wear my coat everywhere. You go through car parks. There are bins. Honestly, it just makes me feel ill.

"I’m a bit of a clean freak and when I come in here it gives me the heebie-jeebies. I just can’t wait to get out of here."

O’Sullivan will play Shaun Murphy in the semi-finals on Saturday, where he will hope to advance Sunday’s final.

The World Snooker Tour said other players have “spoken with unanimous positivity” about playing at Alexandra Palace, while a spokesperson for the venue said it is “proud of the overwhelming positive feedback the venue has received in recent years”.

O’Sullivan made the comments after his win against Barry Hawkins on Thursday (Getty Images)

The WST said in a statement: "We work alongside Alexandra Palace to provide the best possible conditions for players on and off the table.

"All other players have spoken with unanimous positivity about the venue. Fans love coming here. This is underlined by record ticket sales and the fact that all standard admission seats sold out ahead of this year’s tournament."

Responding to O’Sullivan’s comments, Alexandra Palace said. “We love hosting the Masters and welcoming all the players and fans to the Palace. We work tirelessly to provide an arena and atmosphere that this great event deserves.

"We’ve been proud of the overwhelming positive feedback the venue has received in recent years, and it’s obviously disappointing that Ronnie feels differently. We hope we can change his mind and that he enjoys the rest of his tournament here."