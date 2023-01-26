Ronnie Lott reveals his favorite part about this 49ers team

Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts still want to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coach vacancy, and are planning to give Jeff Saturday a second interview along with six or seven other candidates, a person familiar with the team’s plans told The Associated Press. Ryans had an interview planned with the Colts last week, but had to postpone to focus on preparation for San Francisco’s divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ryans interviewed with the Texans and Broncos, but also had to postpone with the Cardinals.