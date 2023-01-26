Ronnie Lott reveals his favorite part about this 49ers team
Hall of fame DB Ronnie Lott reveals his favorite part about this San Francisco 49ers team.
The Steelers announced last week that Matt Canada would return as the team’s offensive coordinator for a third season. Some outside the building had questioned his job security after the Steelers finished 23rd in yards and 26th in points. They had only 12 passing touchdowns and averaged only 4.2 yards per carry, below the league [more]
If DeMeco Ryans ends up getting hired as a head coach this offseason, then San Francisco will have collected eight compensatory picks since 2020.
The Indianapolis Colts still want to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coach vacancy, and are planning to give Jeff Saturday a second interview along with six or seven other candidates, a person familiar with the team’s plans told The Associated Press. Ryans had an interview planned with the Colts last week, but had to postpone to focus on preparation for San Francisco’s divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ryans interviewed with the Texans and Broncos, but also had to postpone with the Cardinals.
49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans interviewed for a couple of head coaching jobs last week and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone if the architect of the league’s top defense wound up taking the final step up the coaching ladder this year. That includes 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who hired Ryans as [more]
The Bengals are going to have many different wrinkles for Patrick Mahomes.
Moore reportedly "really, really stood out in his interviews," but Frank Reich's hiring paves the way for the OC's return to Dallas. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
Despite a 12-5 regular-season, the Cowboys season ends in major disappointment. Again. Here’s who Jerry Jones should hire as head coach.
How bad did things get in New England last season? A bombshell report revealed some shocking details about what went wrong on the Patriots' offense with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in key roles.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
Los Angeles Times NFL beat writer Sam Farmer doesn't forecast a Super Bowl LVII matchup between the top seeds in the NFL playoffs. The winners will be...
Fred Warner was enjoying himself while crashing the 49ers' media availability on Wednesday.
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
Steve Wilks' legal representation is none too pleased with the Panthers' decision to pass up on their client.
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
Our writers and editors make their picks for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.