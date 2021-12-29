Ronnie Lott, NFL Twitter react to John Madden's death at 85

Lott, 49ers, NFL Twitter react to Madden's death at 85 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

John Madden left a remarkable impact on the NFL and the sport of football as a whole, and figures from across the league paid tribute Tuesday evening after news broke that the longtime Raiders coach had passed away at the age of 85. Madden grew up in the Bay Area, and graduated from Jefferson High School in Daly City.

Former Raiders and 49ers safety Ronnie Lott was among the many to share their sentiments on social media about Madden and his impact.

RIP, coach. You were a blessing to us all. pic.twitter.com/qn9OGu5R4p — Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) December 29, 2021

The 49ers mourn the passing of Bay Area native and football icon John Madden. He was an inspiration to so many and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts - along with those of the entire football community - are with Johnâ€™s family and loved ones. https://t.co/SYhZXxQN8Y — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 29, 2021

The Giants are saddened to learn of the passing of Bay Area sports and media icon, John Madden. We express our condolences to his family and all of those whose lives he touched. He was a Bay Area Giant. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) December 29, 2021

My heart is with you @raiders fans and I am truly sorry that I can't reply to all of your magnificent notes - one can't discuss Raiders history without discussing John and my heart really is with you and of course with his family and all who loved him. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) December 29, 2021

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.



Statement Â»Â https://t.co/9Drm7UNvf6 pic.twitter.com/HA0GDGPN46 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

Rest in Paradise To the ðŸ John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on â™¾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

Rip John MaddenðŸ™ðŸ¼ — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) December 29, 2021

R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021

"A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider."



We'll always remember John Madden. pic.twitter.com/YG4MET1ZFu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

RIP John Madden

Loved football... Truly a great manâ€¼ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ¿ pic.twitter.com/Xa5DxtuX9v — Frank Gore (@frankgore) December 29, 2021

A Bay Area legend. Thank you for all you did for the bay and for coaching. You will be missed! https://t.co/FEF2vuwPlA — Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) December 29, 2021

RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach ðŸ•ŠðŸ•ŠðŸ•Š — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 29, 2021