Ronnie Lott, NFL Twitter react to John Madden's death at 85

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Didion
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lott, 49ers, NFL Twitter react to Madden's death at 85 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

John Madden left a remarkable impact on the NFL and the sport of football as a whole, and figures from across the league paid tribute Tuesday evening after news broke that the longtime Raiders coach had passed away at the age of 85. Madden grew up in the Bay Area, and graduated from Jefferson High School in Daly City.

Former Raiders and 49ers safety Ronnie Lott was among the many to share their sentiments on social media about Madden and his impact.

 

Recommended Stories