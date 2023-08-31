Ronnie Hickman used going undrafted to drive him to prove himself

After playing collegiately at Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman stayed in the state signing with the Cleveland Browns after going undrafted. The second of two undrafted free agents to make the team in Cleveland, Hickman earned his spot. This is one of the most talented teams in the NFL so getting a spot on this roster shows how highly the team thinks of him.

Reporters asked Hickman about making the roster on Wednesday after practice and he talked about how being undrafted motivated and drove him to perform at the highest level he could. The surprise wasn’t just that Hickman made the roster but that D’Anthony Bell did as well who made the roster after he was an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Andrew Berry seems to have a knack for finding undrafted free agents and capitalizing on their talent. Hickman could see the field early as a rookie after showing that he could thrive in the single high safety role if an injury occurs.

#Browns Ronnie Hickman on making the roster as an undrafted rookie pic.twitter.com/YhFMQC2jSl — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire