Ronnie Harrison placed on injured reserve

The change of the calendar to December brought some bad news on the injury front for the Cleveland Browns. Safety Ronnie Harrison will miss at least the next three weeks with a shoulder injury. The Browns placed Harrison on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Harrison injured the shoulder making a tackle on the very first play from scrimmage in Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. He had been battling a knee injury suffered one week earlier.

Related

Browns lose S Ronnie Harrison for the game on the first snap vs. Jaguars

Harrison has been a regular starter since Week 5 and was progressing in Joe Woods’ defensive scheme each week. Karl Joseph, who Harrison took over for earlier this season, is the presumptive replacement. The Browns also claimed Tedric Thompson, a former starter for the Seahawks, off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.