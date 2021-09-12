The Browns will have to play without safety Ronnie Harrison the rest of the way. He was ejected with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter as things are getting chippy between the Chiefs and Browns.

After an 11-yard gain by Clyde Edwards-Helaire that ended with Mack Wilson and Harrison tackling the running back along the sideline, Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis pushed Harrison in an attempt to get Harrison off Edwards-Helaire. Officials flagged Lewis and announced a 15-yard penalty on the Chiefs.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid reacted angrily on the sideline.

It appears the officiating office in New York buzzed down, and officials changed their initial ruling by giving offsetting penalties and ejecting Harrison.

Hill, then the receivers coach, was shoved by Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in a playoff game against the Browns last season. Hill later said it was a playful shove in good fun.

Ronnie Harrison ejected after he, Chiefs assistant exchange shoves originally appeared on Pro Football Talk