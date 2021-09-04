Ronnie Bell, Michigan's top wide receiver, suffers apparent leg injury during punt return

Silence fell across Michigan Stadium midway through the second quarter Saturday when star receiver Ronnie Bell remained on the turf after a 31-yard punt return.

Bell, who had a 76-yard touchdown reception earlier in the game, was attended to by medical staff for several minutes before he attempted to walk off the field. He was unable to put pressure on his right leg and ultimately needed trainers and teammates to carry him toward the sideline, where the examinations continued.

Bell sat with a towel draped on his head behind the Michigan bench as running back Hassan Haskins turned the punt return into a 22-yard touchdown that extended the Wolverines' lead to 24-7. He then was carted off the field.

Michigan star Ronnie Bell was carted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/yAuO4Ta7Ky — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 4, 2021

The injury could prove catastrophic for a Michigan team that lacked proven talent on the perimeter behind Bell, the unquestioned No. 1 receiver.

In addition to his lengthy touchdown reception, Bell also made a highlight-reel catch down the left sideline with the fingertips on his right hand earlier in the game. Bell was flagged for pass interference on the play, but his supreme talent remained obvious.

Didn’t count, but Ronnie Bell just had catch of the year



pic.twitter.com/XU9xlgdDsn — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2021

Bell was the team's leading receiver each of the last two years. He had 26 catches for 401 yards and one touchdown during the shortened 2020 season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan WR Ronnie Bell suffers apparent leg injury against WMU