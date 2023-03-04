Ronnie Bell has an impressive one-handed catch at NFL combine
While he might not have had the impressive, blazing-fast showing in the 40-yard dash as now-former teammate DJ Turner did at the NFL scouting combine, former Michigan football wide receiver Ronnie Bell is finding different ways to tantalize NFL personnel in Indianapolis.
Bell ran a 4.54 unofficial in the 40-yard dash, but where he really wowed was in the drills, particularly when stumbling after going out for a pass, but recovering enough to put himself in the region to catch the ball. He managed to get a hand on it, and it appears that’s all he needed, as he came down with the one-handed grab.
