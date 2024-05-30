Ronika Stone shows off Packers quarterback Jordan Love's game balls in viral TikTok to support boyfriend

It's not football season yet but Ronika Stone is sure ready.

The girlfriend of Jordan Love has traded in her volleyball gear for all things Green Bay Packers and, specifically, all things Jordan Love.

Stone, who recently wrapped up a successful first season with the San Diego Mojo pro volleyball team, put out a TikTok on Wednesday that quickly went viral of her vibing with a huge Packers and Love collection.

The video, titled "POV your boyfriend is a NFL QB," has nearly 2 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

Stone opens the video with quite the flex on behalf of the Packers' 25-year-old quarterback. She's holding his four game balls from last season. They were from the Packers wins' over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football" in early December and in the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears that sent Green Bay to the playoffs.

Stone then busts out two cheeseheads, including one in the shape of a heart with Love's name and number on top.

She sports a hoodie that has Love's image across the front. And later in the video she rocks two retro Packers jackets, including one that has the Super Bowl XXXI logo.

Stone also has a Packers "notebook." We know it's not the team's official playbook, but it was another good touch since her caption in the video reads: "Put me in coach."

Stone supported Love as he became one of the game's top quarterbacks last season and as the Packers made their improbable run into the NFC playoffs.

Love, who could receive a contract extension this summer, returned the favor this spring by attending several of Stone's matches as she led her team to the playoffs of the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jordan Love's girlfriend Ronika Stone has viral TikTok about QB