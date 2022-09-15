Rondale Moore, Zach Ertz among 7 Cardinals who do not practice Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals have had to deal with a number of injuries early in the 2022 NFL season. Entering Week 2 as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend on the road, they are still having to manage starters and injuries.

With the first injury report of the week, the Cardinals had seven players who did not practice and another two who were limited.

The details of the Cardinals’ first injury report are below.

Did not participate

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest), TE Zach Ertz (calf), OL Rodney Hudson (rest), WR Andy Isabella (back), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), S Jalen Thompson (toe), DE J.J. Watt (calf)

Beachum and Hudson will get frequent Wednesday rest days. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after practice that he anticipates Ertz being able to fully participate as early as Thursday. Isabella and Thompson are new additions to the injury report.

Limited participation

CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. (toe), OL Justin Pugh (neck)

Mullen was on the field during the open part of practice Wednesday shadowing Byron Murphy. Kingsbury said the work Mullen did was basically a walkthrough. He was getting “above the neck emphasis,” or mental reps. He hopes Mullen can play Sunday.

He was not as optimistic about Pugh despite getting limited work.

“He’s getting better, but I’m not sure he’ll be all the way by Sunday.”

Full participation

CB Marco Wilson (ankle)

Wilson hurt his ankle at the end of the game on Sunday but he wasn’t worried. Being able to practice with full participation is a relief.

Raiders' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring)

C Andre James (concussion)

S Tre’von Moehrig (hip)

LB Denzel Perryman (ankle)

Full participation

CB Nate Hobbs (back)

