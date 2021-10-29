Rondale Moore pretends he didn’t touch ball, doesn’t fool anybody

Rondale Moore thought he had everyone fooled.

But cameras never lie. And they're everywhere at NFL games.

The Arizona Cardinals receiver/punt returner started to fair catch a punt against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. But then he changed his mind. As the Corey Bojorquez second-quarter punt landed inside the Arizona 15-yard line, the rookie returner appeared to think better of making a play on the ball. He backed off at the last second and let it roll toward the goal line.

Wait, didn't he touch it? Packers players thought so and jumped on the ball inside the five-yard line. Moore, meanwhile, made no effort to recover the apparent muff. Officials were satisfied with his performance and ruled that it was Cardinals ball.

But Matt LaFleur wasn't convinced. The Packers head coach who was 0-for-2 on challenges this season didn't hesitate the throw the red flag this time. Instant replay confirmed why.

Here's another angle in slow-motion demonstrating that yes, Moore indeed touched the ball. And there's no reasonable explanation for him to think that he didn't.

But he sure tried to play it off like he didn't. Thankfully for Moore, the rookie mistake only led to three Packers points instead of seven when Green Bay failed to find the end zone on three plays from the Arizona three-yard line.

But things got worse in the third quarter when a Kyler Murray pass that bounced off his hands turned into an interception by Packers linebacker Henry Black.

That mistake did lead to a Packers touchdown as Green Bay went on to a 24-21 win. This certainly isn't how Moore envisioned his prime-time NFL debut.