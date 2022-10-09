Rondale Moore, Justin Pugh, D.J. Humphries active for Cardinals vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactive players for their Week 5 home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. There are no real surprises as to who is out.

There is good news for those who will dress and play. Wide receiver Rondale Moore, starting left tackle D.J. Humphries and starting left guard Justin Pugh, all of whom were questionable for the game because of injuries, are active and set to play.

Who is out?

Arizona Cardinals Week 5 inactives

K Matt Prater

CB Trayvon Mullen

RB Keaontay Ingram

LB Jesse Luketa

C Rodney Hudson

OL Max Garcia

DL Rashard Lawrence

Prater, Mullen, Garcia and Lawrence all had been ruled out of the game with injuries. Hudson was doubtful.

Sean Harlow should get the start at center for the Cardinals. Luketa and Ingram have not yet been active this season.

One player notably not inactive is rookie linebacker Myjai Sanders. Inactive for the first four games of the year, he will dress for the first time. We will see what role he has on defense.

The Cardinals and Eagles kick off at 1:25 p.m. Arizona time at State Farm Stadium.

