Rondale Moore hopes teams don’t hold his size against him in 2021 NFL draft

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2018, totaling more than 2,000 yards receiving, rushing and returning kicks and winning the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football. But injuries limited him to just seven games in the last two years of his college career.

Those injuries, combined with Moore’s diminutive 5-foot-9, 180-pound frame, have some wondering whether he can withstand the punishment of playing in the NFL.

“It’s all up to the player. I don’t think size or anything like that really matters,” Moore told PFF. “If you have enough tools in the toolbox, you’re crafty enough, your intellect of the game is high enough, you know what’s going on, you can compete for those 50-50s, you can run by guys. So I think if you have all those intangibles it doesn’t matter if you’re 6-foot-5 or 5-foot-10. To me it’s just a mentality.”

Moore has undeniable playmaking ability, but plenty of NFL teams do think size matters, and that may be held against him.

