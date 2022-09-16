Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella ruled out for Cardinals

The Cardinals will be thin at wide receiver again this weekend.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella have been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Raiders. Moore injured his hamstring last week and did not play in the Week One loss to the Chiefs. Isabella did play in that game, but has been out all week with a back injury.

Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Greg Dortch, and Andre Baccellia are the healthy wideouts on the 53-man roster.

The Cardinals have not announced any designation for defensive end J.J. Watt at this point. Watt missed the opener with a calf injury, but practiced on Thursday and sounded optimistic about being in the lineup this weekend.

