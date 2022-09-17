Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella ruled out of Week 2 game vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals could get some players back from injury when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon. However, they will be thin at wide receiver, as two of their wideouts have been ruled out.

In addition, a few players will be game-day decisions.

Check out the details of the Cardinals’ final injury report of the week.

Ruled out

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), WR Andy Isabella (back)

Neither practiced all week. Moore has a hamstring pull and Isabella has a back strain. Isabella’s injury isn’t long-term. But their absence means they only have four healthy receivers on the active roster.

For perspective, DeAndre Hopkins is suspended, Antoine Wesley is on injured reserve and Moore and Isabella are out. The only healthy receivers on the 53-man roster are A.J. Green, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia.

Questionable

CB Trayvon Mullen (toe), OL Justin Pugh (neck), S Jalen Thompson (toe), DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Mullen and Pugh were limited all week. Pugh sounded like he planned on playing but Sean Harlow would start in his place this weekend like in Week 1 if they decide to hold Pugh out.

Mullen has the injury and his knowledge of his assignments to consider. If he plays, it is because he is healthy and knows his role.

Thompson was limited Friday after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. He will be a game-day decision to play.

Watt was limited Thursday and Friday and said earlier in the week he could see himself playing. HIs returning would be huge.

No game designation

WR Marquise Brown (rest), TE Zach Ertz (calf), CB Marco Wilson (ankle)

Brown was given a partial day off for rest. Ertz was a full participant Friday for the second straight day. Wilson did not miss any reps all week despite being listed.

Raiders' final injury report

Ruled out

C Andre James (concussion)

LB Denzel Perryman (ankle)

S Tre’von Moehrig (hip)

Doubtful

RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring)

