Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.

The Cardinals do seem likely to have Andy Isabella back this week. The wideout has been a full participant in practice despite a back injury. He would join Hollywood Brown, A.J. Green, and Greg Dortch in the wideout group if he is given the green light to return.

Kingsbury also said that he expects cornerback Trayvon Mullen to play after missing the first two games with a toe injury, but tight end Ezekiel Turner is out with an ankle injury.

Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk