The Cardinals added receiver Rondale Moore to the practice report Thursday, listing him as a limited participant with a knee injury.

It is unknown whether Moore injured his knee during practice.

Moore missed the first three games with a hamstring injury. He returned Sunday against the Panthers and played 65 of 76 offensive snaps, but Moore made only three catches for 11 yards.

Moore, a 2021 second-round draft selection, made 54 catches last season for 435 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals also added cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (hamstring) to the practice report Thursday.

Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (foot) returned to a limited practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Defensive lineman J.J. Watt took a rest day.

The rest of the team’s injury report stayed the same.

Offensive lineman Max Garcia (toe), offensive lineman Rodney Hudson (knee), defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (hand), kicker Matt Prater (right hip), linebacker Nick Vigil (hamstring) and tight end Maxx Williams (knee) did not practice again.

Linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), receiver A.J. Green (knee), offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (hamstring) and linebacker Ezekiel Turner (ankle) remained limited.

Rondale Moore added to Cardinals’ practice report with a knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk