Ronda Rousey suspended from RAW after violent outburst

On WWE Monday Night RAW, Ronda Rousey got a little too rowdy and got hit with a 30 day suspension. It all started when newly crowned RAW women’s champ Alexa Bliss started mocking Rousey at the belt ceremony, calling her “irrelevant” and an “over-hyped rookie.” Naturally, Rousey attacked Bliss, but that’s all par for the course in WWE. What’s not par for the course: Repeatedly beating your boss with a briefcase.

First, when Kurt Angle tried pulling Rousey off of Bliss, she flipped him. Not so bad. Then she picked up the Money in the Bank briefcase that Bliss had won the night before and began beating him into a corner. She even continued beating him when he went to the ground. As if that wasn’t already enough to warrant a suspension, Rousey attacked the referees sent out to put an end to the madness.

After the outburst, Angle met Rousey backstage and told her about the 30 day suspension. This won’t have too much of an impact on Monday Night RAW as, though she’s had a few tussles, Rousey has yet to appear in a regularly scheduled match. But she has been competing in pay-per-view events, and with the next one, Extreme Rules on July 15, only 27 days out from the suspension, her appearance at the event is in doubt.