Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely After Attacking Officials At SummerSlam

The WWE has announced that following her actions after losing at SummerSlam, former UFC Champion and Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey has been suspended and fined.

After losing one of the biggest matches of her career to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam, Rousey was understandably upset. To make matters worse, Rousey had a legitimate reason to be mad with a questionable referee call leading to her loss. However, what Rousey wasn't allowed to do, per the WWE, is physically take her anger out on WWE officials, which is exactly what happened last Saturday night.

At Money in the Bank last month, Liv Morgan cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night she won it to realize her dreams and become SmackDown Women’s Champion. At SummerSlam, Rousey was out to prove that Morgan’s victory was a fluke and without the briefcase, she never would’ve stood a chance.

So, when Rousey lost the match due to a bad call from referee Dan Engler, she proceeded to get in his face before slamming him to the mat and tightly locking him in an arm bar.

“Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended. An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women’s Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall. Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown," the WWE said in an official statement.

These actions are never received well by WWE management. For the second time in her WWE career, Rousey has been suspended indefinitely. Only time will tell whether she challenges Morgan again for the title, but Rousey will have to plead her case while sitting at home. Meanwhile, things are looking up for Liv Morgan, who became the first WWE superstar to defeat Ronda Rousey twice.

