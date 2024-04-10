Ronda Rousey is ready to let her guard down
UFC champion and former WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey joins Frank Buckley Interviews to discuss her new memoir, ‘Our Fight.’ During this conversation, Rousey discusses her history of concussions, and how it played a role in her stunning defeat to Holly Holm at UFC 193. She also shares criticism about her time in the WWE, and about ex-CEO Vince McMahon. Rousey also talks about her life now, and her love of motherhood.
