Ronda Rousey’s first act as ‘Raw’ champion is to attack Stephanie McMahon

On WWE Raw, Ronda Rousey made her first appearance as the Raw women’s champion since defeating Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam Sunday night, and, oddly enough, things got a bit contentious between her and Stephanie McMahon. It began before Rousey even came out from backstage. McMahon, speaking to the crowd with other female wrestlers surrounding the ring, took credit for Rousey’s success.

“Last night rowdy Ronda Rousey became the first ever UFC and Raw women's champion. I am especially proud of her because without me, without my vision and my business prowess, Ronda Rousey wouldn't be here in WWE,” McMahon said as the crowd began to boo. McMahon added, “ I mean, I saw what was this raw talent and I shined it up like a diamond. And here she is, shining above all of the rest.”

Rousey didn’t take too kindly to that. She came out to the ring and said to McMahon, “What are you doing? For once this is not all about you. This is about every single one of these women standing around this ring and in the WWE.”

Rousey then invited all of the other women to stand at ring level outside the ropes so they’d be on equal ground. McMahon then told them that Rousey wants to break all of their arms, pointing to what she did to Bliss the night before, adding, “Don't let her fool you. She wants to wipe all of you out so that rowdy Ronda Rousey can stand here in the spotlight. That's who Ronda really is.”

Rousey responded, “Steph, I am not here to break their arms. Only those who deserve it.” Then, after a long and tense stare-down, Rousey did exactly what everyone expected her to do: took McMahon down and put her in an arm bar.