Ronda Rousey finally fights in first official match on WWE ‘Raw’

It was an historic night on WWE Monday Night RAW, because a little over six months after officially signing with the WWE, mixed martial arts icon and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey fought in her first official RAW match against Alicia Fox. Rousey has fought in two pay per view matches and appeared on RAW a handful of times to advance her storyline, like last week when Fox threw her into a wall a few times. So, naturally, Rousey was ready for revenge.Rousey, who is recently back from a month-long suspension for beating up the show’s general manager, Kurt Angle, will be fighting the RAW women’s champion, Alexa Bliss, at SummerSlam in New York on August 19th. And with Bliss ringside for Monday’s fight in support of Fox, Rousey made sure to send her a message.Before delivering her signature move, the armbar, Rousey made some gestures and was talking toward Bliss, most likely pointing out the dominance that she just displayed in easily beating Fox.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on USA.

Check out how Ronda Rousey got her suspension extended on WWE Monday Night Raw:

