Ronda Rousey announces birth of daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne

Ronda Rousey is an Olympic medalist, a UFC champion, a WWE champion and, now, a mother.

The former UFC bantamweight champion announced the birth of her daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne with her husband Travis Browne via Instagram on Monday.

The 34-year-old Rousey has not been active as a wrestler or mixed martial artist since her exit from WWE in 2019, instead working as a streaming and media personality. Her career remains among the most important in combat sports history, playing a central role in the rise in popularity of women's MMA and becoming the first female champion in UFC history.

Rousey, also the first female American judoka to win an Olympic medal, was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Rousey and Browne, himself a former UFC heavyweight, have been together since 2015 and married in 2017 in Browne's home state of Hawaii. They announced La'akea's upcoming birth in a video earlier this year.